Has Lewis Hamilton Missed Out On A Ferrari Move? F1 Champion Opens Up On His Mercedes Future

World Champion Lewis Hamilton, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020 season, has said he is “not trying to move” away from Mercedes in this year’s driver’s market.

Hamilton is one of the drivers whose contract will end after the 2020 season but the start of this year’s F1 campaign has been delayed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

There have been several reports on social media that have linked Hamilton to a Ferrari move in 2021. One of the reports said Hamilton’s Ferrari transfer has been hampered since Sebastian Vettel looks to be soon going to bag a new contract with the Prancing Horses.

“There is no dream of another team. I am with my dream team. There’s not a thing in my way, as I’m not trying to move. I’m with the people who have cared from day one,” Hamilton said in an Instagram Story, as per BBC, before he added Mercedes is “the best team.”

While Vettel’s teammate Charles Leclerc has his contract until the end of 2024, the German, like Hamilton, will be without a contract at the end of 2020.

Last week, in an online news conference, the former champion made it clear that he wished to stay at Ferrari beyond 2020. “Whatever the deal will be like, it is whatever I and the team will be comfortable with. In terms of duration, normally the contracts I had in the past were all a three-year deal,” Vettel added.

Even Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is committed to his team beyond 2020 as his new deal allows him to remain with Red Bull until 2023. Meanwhile, the likes of Daniel Riccardo and Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, are free to leave their current teams at the end of the 2020 campaign and there is no update speculating their future as of now.

The 2020 F1 season remains to be in doubt as the first nine Grand Prix races have either been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, F1 bosses are confident they can start the season in the summer, with some races going to be held behind closed doors in Europe, before trying to finish the season later in the year.