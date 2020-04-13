Have you seen Laura Fagan? The 17-year-old was last seen on Wednesday on Dorset Street in Dublin city



Laura Fagan



Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED the public to helpt trace the whereabouts of Laura Fagan, who has been missing from her home in Swords, Co. Dublin since Wednesday.

Laura went into town with her sisters and was last seen on Dorset Street at around 5.30pm.

She is described as being 5ft 2in in height, with a slight build and long black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Laura’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.