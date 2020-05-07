 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Have you seen Sarah? Appeal for 15-year-old girl missing from Co Kildare

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

Sarah Reilly has been missing from Naas since Saturday, 2 May.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Co Kildare. 

Sarah Reilly
Sarah Reilly

Source: Garda Press Office

Sarah Reilly has been missing from Naas since Saturday, 2 May. 

She is described as being around 5’5″ in height, of slim build, with blond hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Naas on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *