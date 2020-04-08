‘He stayed at work for you. Now pray at home for him’: UK papers support Johnson after second night in ICU

BORIS JOHNSON SPENT a second night in intensive care yesterday evening, with many of the national newspapers in Britain showing their support for the ill prime minister.

Johnson’s condition last night remained “stable” as he stayed in St Thomas’ Hospital in London for “close monitoring”, according to Downing Street.

At the daily Downing Street press conference yesterday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he is “confident” the PM will pull through after a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms.

The national newspapers’ support for Johnson dominates the front pages today.

The Times, Daily Express and Metro all lead with Britons’ “message of hope” to the prime minister.

Britain sends message of hope to battling Johnson#tomorrowspaperstoday @MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/cqEYTp5kW6 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) April 7, 2020

Source: The Times Pictures/Twitter

Wednesday’s front page:

WE’RE WITH

YOU BORIS!#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/2ZaV4sg04j — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) April 7, 2020

Source: Metro Newspaper UK/Twitter

The Sun calls on the nation to pray for the PM while the Daily Mail leads with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying “Boris is a fighter… he’ll pull through”.

With reporting from PA