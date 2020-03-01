A first case of coronavirus has just been confirmed in Luxembourg. The patient, a man in his forties, returns from Italy by plane and transited through Charleroi Airport, announced Luxembourg Health Minister Paulette Lenert.

The man in his forties manifested himself. “We are in the process of identifying who he has been in contact with so that we can then isolate these people,” said the Luxembourg minister during the press briefing. “He transited via Charleroi airport”. The man has been taken care of and “is doing well”. He had shown symptoms “at the start of the week”.

The patient has been placed in solitary confinement and is undergoing treatment adapted to his state of health at the Center Hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL). “Although the first test was positive, a second analysis is necessary to confirm the case 100%”. The results will be known Sunday before noon. Her family has also been placed in solitary confinement but has no symptoms. Other family members have been quarantined as a precaution.

Currently, 18 Luxembourg nationals are in quarantine in a hotel in Tenerife where a customer from Italy stayed a few days ago.