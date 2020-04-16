Head of jr Poland union party quits over …

WARSAW, April 6 – Accord, a younger party in Poland’s judgment union, will remain in government, its head Jaroslaw Gowin stated on Monday, however he claimed he was giving up as he opposes the country holding a governmental election in May, when its coronavirus outbreak is anticipated to height.

The greatest party in the traditional partnership, the nationalist Law as well as Justice (PiS), prepares to hold the election on May 10 as scheduled.

Accord as well as a number of resistance political leaders have said it is too hazardous for citizens then. Accord’s relocation marks the greatest situation in the ruling partnership so much.

“I am resigning … given that I believe the political election can not be held on May 10 … Accord will stay a participant” of the union, Gowin informed an information meeting. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Florkiewicz, and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hugh Lawson)