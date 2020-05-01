Health insurer Humana posts nearly 18% rise in…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 1, 2020

April 29 – U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a 17.6% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it benefited from strong demand for its government-backed Medicare plans.

Pre-tax income fell to $717 million, or $3.56 per share, in the quarter, from $746 million, or $4.16 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $18.94 billion from $16.11 billion and the company said the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak was not material during the quarter. (Reporting by Trisha Roy and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)

