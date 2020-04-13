Health Professionals Suggest Children Below 2 Years Should Not Wear Masks

The coronavirus pandemic continues to unleash its wrath on the United States, particularly New York, where the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection as of this time are now 161,504. According to federal officials, the state’s death toll has reached 7,067. Reports reveal that one in every five persons in the state now says that they personally know someone who has come down with COVID-19.

With no end in sight and the wearing of face masks becoming necessary, parents now worry much for their children, particularly those who are below five years old. Studies have shown that masks are not good for toddlers below three years old, much fewer infants. Research says that wearing masks increases breathing resistance and can also increase carbon dioxide levels in spaces behind the mask. The accumulation of high levels of carbon dioxide can be hazardous to children and infants.

Should They Or Should They Not?

Aside from the carbon dioxide risks pointed out by studies, health professionals say children below two years should not wear masks of any kind due to the risk of suffocation. This is particularly true for children with breathing problems. There may be no easy answer to the question. If there is one thing that experts agree on, however, the fact that the primary reason for a child to wear a mask is so they could not infect others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe for children two years old and above with no breathing problems to wear face masks made of cotton. Although the health body has also advised against the use of cloth face coverings on children below two years old or on anyone with breathing troubles. The CDC, however, did not offer any advice for toddlers.

Why Use Face Coverings?

The health body has suggested using face coverings whenever in public, especially in places where there may be difficulty in keeping a six-feet space from other people. This is where the question of some parents comes as regards their children wearing masks. Another concern is whether children may be convinced to wear these face coverings safely and properly.

Pediatricians specializing in infectious diseases have also weighed in on the question. According to Dr. Mark Sawyer, using a cloth mask on children above two years old, as long as they have no breathing troubles, help prevent them from infecting others. He said that if children are infected, a face-covering stops their respiratory droplets from landing on other people. Dr. Sawyer is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Diego School Of Medicine and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

Should Children Be Wearing Them?

Health experts say that non-medical face coverings do not offer complete protection to your child or to you, but if properly used, they are better than wearing nothing at all. They are best used in public places where you or your child may come within six feet of another individual, according to the CDC. Children need not wear masks at home. If a household member is sick, isolate that family member and ensure that your child stays six feet or more away if possible.

For toddlers, you can try to cover their faces with a thin and breathable cloth. Dr. Sawyer, however, cautioned that doing so can be a real challenge, especially when trying to keep such coverings on.

Would A Reward System Help?

For Dr. Meg Fisher, having a reward system may be the best path to convince your child to keep the face coverings on. Dr. Fisher is the medical director of the Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J. She is also a pediatric infectious disease specialist. For instance, if your toddler wears the face covering, you might want to praise her efforts by giving her some healthy treats such as yogurt or strawberries.

Dr. Fisher said, however, that parents should not be pushing their toddlers so hard. She said, “Forcing a child to do something they don’t want to do in the 2- or 3-year age range is asking for trouble.” Tantrums are common at this age range, and the last thing you would want to happen is for your child to have a tantrum.