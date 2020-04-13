Healthy Choice Recall: 131,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Bowl Meals May Contain Rocks

Congara Brands has issued a sizeable recall of just under 131,000 pounds of its Healthy Choice frozen meals. According to the USDA, roughly 65 tons of the company’s Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro may contain small rocks, posing severe health hazards to consumers.

The affected meals were produced on Jan. 23. They can be distinguished by their best-by date of Oct. 19, lot code 5006002320, and establishment number P115. They were reportedly sold to retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

Congara said the recall was issued voluntarily after customers reported finding the small rocks in the bowls. Company spokesman Dan Hare explained that these rocks were likely leftover from the harvesting of the ingredients used to prepare the frozen meals.

At this stage, no deaths or injuries have been linked to these contaminated products. Anyone worried about an injury potentially linked to these products should reach out to their healthcare provider. Customers that have already bought any of the frozen meals included in this recall are urged to dispose of them immediately.

Any further questions about this recall or requests for product refunds can be handled by contacting Congara at (800) 672-8240 or [email protected]