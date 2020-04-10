Heartbreaking moment an Aussie veteran, 62, suffers flashbacks during coronavirus isolation

An Australian navy veteran is suffering painful flashbacks while trapped in a tiny hotel room as part of a 14-day coronavirus isolation, saying he ‘won’t survive’.

The veteran, who gave his name as David, pleaded with officials to give him just 30 minutes of isolated time outside, fearing he may kill himself if locked in for longer.

His heartbroken wife Caroline shared devastating footage showing David sobbing on the floor of their room at the Crown Promenade hotel in Perth.

The 80sq-metre hotel room has been triggering for David, 62, because it reminds him of his near-death experience.

When he was in the navy he nearly died after becoming trapped inside a fuel tank as it started to fill.

David was just moments away from death in the incident more than 40 years ago, but the hatch opened at the last minute to let him out.

After returning from the Vasco da Gama cruise ship, the couple are now half-way through the two-week isolation, in a small room with no balcony and no way out.

Desperately sobbing in a heap on the floor, his wife said her husband keeps re-living the incident – believing he is back in the fuel tank.

He suffers from severe PTSD.

‘I do not want to commit suicide’, David pleaded.

‘I can’t….I won’t, I won’t do it. I won’t survive.

‘First there’ll be self-harm, and second, there’ll be a suicide.’

But officials have told them that spending just 30 minutes outside isn’t possible, with the couple now begging to be transferred to a hotel on Rottnest Island – which has balconies and more space.

Describing David’s flashbacks, his worried wife said he is physically re-living the incident, crawling on the floor to freedom as if he were back in the fuel tank.

‘So you see him going through the tunnel,’ she told Seven News.

‘And eventually he reaches the man-hole, and you can see him pushing on the man-hole and realising it’s locked, and breaking down and crying.

‘And suddenly release, as the man-hole’s opened. And he reaches up and he’s pulled up with one arm out of the tank.’

David says he cannot hold out for the remaining week in total isolation before they’re allowed to fly home to Brisbane.

Psychologist Nora D Larsen told Seven News the situation would ‘end tragically’ unless action is taken to help David.

‘There is a need to put things into action to change his circumstances,’ she said.

‘Because he is highly likely to do himself harm and the situation will end tragically.

‘It’s understandable that he’s requesting to be let outside for some time each day.’

It comes after the Australian government ordered all new arrivals in the country must enter a 14-day isolation in a series of hotels across the country.

This is to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 30 people in Australia and infected 5,550 as of Saturday night.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the majority of the country’s patients were Australians returning from overseas.

But many have criticised the ‘prison-like’ conditions, with travellers unable to leave their rooms or get any sunlight and fresh air.

If you need someone to talk to confidentially, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978.

There is also the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.