Heartwarming moment girl plays a game of tic-tac-toe with her grandmother on her glass window

Footage has emerged of the heartwarming moment a little girl played a game of tic-tac-toe with her grandmother on a glass window – as they adhered to the social distancing rules during the coronavirus crisis.

The little girl’s mother captured the beautiful moment of the pair enjoying some quality isolation time together from their family home in Canberra.

The elderly woman and her grandchild can be seen taking turns drawing noughts and crosses with markers on a shared window.

The mother explained that the grandmother was visiting her family home after getting a flu vaccination at a clinic nearby.

‘She was visiting us after a flu shot at the doctor which is near my place. We stayed one-and-a-half metres away as well. 99 percent of the time she stays indoors,’ the mother said.

The mother shared the video in The Kindness Pandemic Facebook group to demonstrate ways for everyone to stay connected to elderly family members in isolation during the pandemic.

‘A way of staying connected to people while not putting them at risk,’ she wrote.

She said the game is perfect to play at nursing homes, especially for those who want to see their relatives while on isolation.

All you need is tape, chalk pens or other marker, cloths, and a spray bottle with vinegar so you can use for wiping off the game afterwards.

In the short video the pair can be seen playing the simple game and enjoying each other’s company while staying safe.

The elderly woman can also be heard saying ‘hooray, what fun!’ to the young child through the window.

While neither of them won the game, both had smiles on their faces.

Since publishing the video online the post has received more than 4,200 likes with 647 shares, with many saying the video lifted their spirits during this difficult time.

This isn’t the first emotional video that has been shared on social media, as earlier this week the ABC shared a video of a Western Australia retirement village practicing social distancing ‘with a difference’.

Each elderly neighbour was restricted to his or her driveway but could still see every other person down the street.

One of the Perth retirement village residents told the ABC: ‘We are just a bunch of oldies, enjoying each other’s company with social distance’.