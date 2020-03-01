Heavyweight boxing rankings: How AJ, Fury and Wilder compare

Tyson Fury is set to take on Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title. The pair met in 2018 but the fight ended in a controversial draw, with some fans claiming Fury was robbed by the decision.

Fury and Wilder are thought to be two of the top three heavyweights in the division, alongside Anthony Joshua.

There is huge debate about who is the number one heavyweight, especially after Oleksandr Usyk made the jump up from cruiserweight.

Some fans turn to the rankings in order to determine who is number one, but they are not always an accurate source.

Boxing consists of four major governing bodies: WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF.

Each sanctioning body has their own title and rankings systems which are largely independent from the others.