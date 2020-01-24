Help to Buy ISA: Can you transfer savings into a Lifetime ISA? Key date to note is looming

HELP TO BUY ISAS and Lifetime ISAs both offer a 25 percent government bonus, however it’s not possible to claim the bonus for both types of account. Can a person transfer their savings into the other?

The Help to Buy ISA is now closed to new savers, however the scheme continues should a person have already opened this type of account prior to the deadline. For these people, it’s possible to continue saving into this type of account until November 30, 2029.

Should a person wish to, they must claim their bonus by December 1, 2030. Eligible people can open a Lifetime ISA, which also offers a 25 percent bonus from the government – although there are limits on how much bonus a person can get for both types of ISAs. Should a saver have both a Help to Buy ISA and a Lifetime ISA, they will need to note that it’s only possible t claim the government boost for one type of account. That said, a person can transfer their money between accounts, as it is possible to move money in a Help to Buy ISA into a Lifetime ISA, and then claim the bonus at a later date. There are limitations as to how much a person can pay into each kind of ISA however, with this being up to £1,200 in the first calendar month and a maximum of £200 per month thereafter for a Help to Buy ISA.

In a Lifetime ISA, savers can save up to £4,000 per tax year. This is part of the £20,000 annual ISA allowance. Last year, Jennifer Lloyd, Savings Expert, Skipton Building Society, told Express.co.uk: “The deadline for opening a new Help to Buy (HTB) ISA account has helped raise awareness of the Government initiatives available to help young people on the property ladder. “But what many people don’t know, is that there’s an option to transfer HTB ISAs into Cash Lifetime ISAs (LISA). “This is something we’re seeing huge demand for from customers, with over 28,000 transfers completed to date.” However, Ms Lloyd went on to explain that savers may need to check that this would be the best action for them.

She continued: “But while it is a straightforward transition – it is important to understand whether transferring makes sense for you as a saver, particularly as there is no going back now the HTB ISA has closed. “For starters, it is important to note that any money you transfer in from your HTB ISA will count towards your annual £4,000 Lifetime ISA limit. “Understanding the nuances between each product is also important. “For instance, the LISA offers savers the opportunity to deposit lump sums over a calendar year, as there are no monthly deposit restrictions.” Ms Lloyd also pointed out that a 25 percent withdrawal fee may apply if a person wanted to withdraw money from their Lifetime ISA – unless it was for some specific reasons. “Additionally, while the LISA allows you to save more and for longer, sticking with the HTB ISA might be the better option if you are unsure about if and when you’d be looking to buy your first home,” she said.

“This is because with the LISA, you incur a charge by making a premature withdrawal as well as losing access to the 25 percent government bonus. “It is also worth considering if you want to use the government bonus as part of your deposit. “This is possible with the LISA, however the bonus from a HTB ISA can only be used after completion of a purchase. “All these points are important to consider before making the decision to transfer your HTB ISA across into the LISA.” The end of the tax year is looming, with this falling on April 5, 2020. When the new tax year begins, the ISA allowances will reset.