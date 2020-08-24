Help to Buy ISA: Warning as this action could mean savers lose out on their bonus

HELP TO BUY ISAs provide Britons with a valuable opportunity to make moves to get on the property ladder. However, failing to bear one action in mind could mean savers ultimately lose out.

Help to Buy ISAs are no longer open to new savers, however, for those who took advantage of the scheme while it was still open, the savings method can prove valuable. Those who have a Help to Buy ISA can continue to save through this method towards eventually purchasing their own home. Perhaps the most enticing element of this ISA is the 25 percent government bonus available on money saved in the account.

This bonus has sometimes been described as ‘free money’, but however it is viewed, it can prove important, especially in a challenging property market. There is, however, a limit to bear in mind with the government bonus and savings a person makes. The maximum bonus on a Help to Buy ISA currently stands at £3,000, which means savers must have put away £12,000 to benefit. But as the Help to Buy scheme is a form of cash ISA, payments into the account must adhere to the £20,000 annual ISA limit.

And only £200 per month can be saved into a Help to Buy ISA under the current rules Once savings have reached the minimum amount of £1,600, savers can claim the government bonus at any time. However, there is still a way savers could end up missing out on the government bonus. This is because the government bonus is not automatic, and failing to meet certain eligibility criteria could mean people stand to lose out.

This could prove disastrous, particularly as many people open a Help to Buy ISA to benefit from the 25 percent government incentive. Perhaps the most important rule relates to how much the property a person is buying is worth. Homes must have a value of up to £250,000, or, in London, up to £450,000. As such, buyers must take particular care when purchasing a property, or stand to lose out on the bonus.

The property must also be purchased with a mortgage, according to the government rules. In addition, the home a person buys must be in the UK, and be the only home they will own. It also must be where the person intends on living, as the home cannot be rented out to others. Nonetheless, those who are saving through a Help to Buy ISA still have important deadlines to bear in mind.