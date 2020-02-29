Helpers in Wuhan support doctors and nurses

F.A.Z.-Newsletter Coronavirus The whole world talks about the corona virus. All news and analysis about the spread and fight of the epidemic in your email inbox daily.

In China, civil society engagement of this kind is a rarity. The state’s control frenzy has meant that there are hardly any well-organized private aid organizations. The semi-state Red Cross claims a monopoly. However, distributing protective equipment to hospitals in Wuhan proved so inefficient and unreliable that the organization’s leadership at the provincial level has since been changed.

Search for free rooms using the app

“We are the only people who really know the local needs, we are volunteers,” says hotel manager Xiao. They have much more information channels than the government, are closer to reality and can therefore react more promptly to inquiries. With the help of software specialists, they have developed an app that can be used to search for free rooms and to make requests for protective clothing. “Without the volunteers, it would be difficult for Wuhan to survive the closure.” Already for accommodation for the approximately 14,000 foreign doctors and nurses who were sent to Wuhan to support them.

The government supports the groups only halfheartedly. On the one hand, it provides the drivers who deliver the relief supplies to the hospitals with special permits. This is important because in Wuhan a private vehicle has been banned for a month. On the other hand, the neighborhood committees that control the residents at the gates of the apartment blocks are against the fact that people volunteer. “They want to keep people at home and reduce their activities.” The government has issued the slogan that everyone can best serve the country by staying at home so as not to become the virus carrier themselves.

However, many of the volunteers are now staying in hotels themselves so as not to infect their relatives. Her group also keeps away from others, says the hotel manager, “so that at least it only affects us if we get infected.” Anxiety is currently not helping in Wuhan. “We can only do our best to protect ourselves and win this fight.”

Xiao concedes that the state’s mistrust of the volunteer groups is not entirely unfounded, because in times of need there are always people who enrich themselves. At the same time, it works closely with the state. Not always entirely voluntary: one of their hotels has now been forcibly taken over by the health authorities. Suspected cases are quartered there. Xiao is currently not allowed to enter the house. You are not quite there. “Will guests want to stay in the hotel later?” She wonders.

Bring your own bed linen

For the same reason, most hotels do not provide bed linen to doctors and nurses. There is no room service, for fear of infection. However, Xiao Yaxing could not currently offer its guests any service. Most of their employees are still stuck in their home provinces because the local authorities there don’t let them go. Anyone who has worked in Wuhan is considered an infection risk and is subject to special restrictions, even if they left the city a month ago.

Xiao Yaxing currently sees black in the future of the hotel industry in Wuhan. “We’re struggling to survive.” But as far as the situation in the hospitals is concerned, she sees a gradual relaxation. “There is still a shortage of equipment, but it is not as dramatic as it was in the beginning.” There are fewer requests, and some hospitals would say they no longer need donations. “I think the situation in Wuhan is improving,” Xiao says. In China, whether the working conditions of doctors and nurses in Wuhan are now tolerable is a politically explosive question. That showed the excitement this week about an international call for help in the British medical journal “The Lancet”. “Even experienced nurses break into tears because we are the group with the highest risk of infection,” wrote two medical research institutions in Guangdong who claimed to have been sent to Wuhan. The team of nurses from Guangdong denied this. The two women have not reappeared since.