Here are all the Senators elected to the 26th Seanad with all seats filled

The identities of the 11 Taoiseach’s nominees will remain unknown.
Updated Fri 10:20 PM
ALL THE SEATS have now been filled in the 26th Seanad.
Counting concluded at Dublin Castle shortly after 9.30pm with the final two seats on the Administrative Panel decided.
Fianna Fáil Senators Diarmuid Wilson and Mark Daly have both been re-elected today with former Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin also elected.
Earlier, former TD Noel Rock and former Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee failed to be elected.
In total, the Seanad is made up of 60 seats, the breakdown of which are:
- 11 -Taoiseach’s nominees
- 6 – University seats
- 43 – Vocational interests
The six university seats have now been filled, as have all the seats in four of the five Vocational Panels.
Outgoing Senators, councillors across the country and incoming TDs are eligible to vote for the nominees on the vocational panels.
The identities of who will be among the 11 Taoiseach nominees is as yet unclear with the process of government formation ongoing. Those 11 senators will complete the lineup in the Seanad.
Here’s who has been elected so far:
Cultural and educational panel
- Seán Kyne
- Malcolm Byrne
- Lisa Chambers
- John McGahon
- Fintan Warfield
Agricultural panel
- Victor Boyhan
- Denis O’Donovan
- Paul Daly
- Niall Blaney
- Tim Lombard
- Paddy Burke
- Michael D’Arcy
- Eugene Murphy
- Pippa Hackett
- Annie Hoey
- Lynn Boylan
Labour panel
- Jerry Buttimer
- John Cummins
- Robbie Gallagher
- Joe O’Reilly
- Ned O’Sullivan
- Shane Cassells
- Pat Casey
- Gerard Craughwell
- Pauline O’Reilly
- Paul Gavan
- Marie Sherlock
Industrial and commercial panel
- Micheál Carrigy
- Barry Ward
- Aidan Davitt
- Ollie Crowe
- Catherine Ardagh
- Frances Black
- Mark Wall
- Sharon Keogan
- Elisha McCallion
Administrative panel (incomplete)
- Mark Daly
- Martin Conway
- Diarmuid Wilson
- Fiona O’Loughlin
- Garrett Ahearn
- Rebecca Moynihan
- Niall Ó Donnghaile
National University of Ireland (NUI)
- Rónán Mullen
- Michael McDowell
- Alice-Mary Higgins
University of Dublin, Trinity College
- David Norris
- Ivana Bacik
- Lynn Ruane