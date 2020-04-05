Here are all the Senators elected to the 26th Seanad with all seats filled



The counting of votes in Dublin Castle.



ALL THE SEATS have now been filled in the 26th Seanad.

Counting concluded at Dublin Castle shortly after 9.30pm with the final two seats on the Administrative Panel decided.

Fianna Fáil Senators Diarmuid Wilson and Mark Daly have both been re-elected today with former Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin also elected.

Earlier, former TD Noel Rock and former Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee failed to be elected.

In total, the Seanad is made up of 60 seats, the breakdown of which are:

11 -Taoiseach’s nominees

6 – University seats

43 – Vocational interests

The six university seats have now been filled, as have all the seats in four of the five Vocational Panels.

Outgoing Senators, councillors across the country and incoming TDs are eligible to vote for the nominees on the vocational panels.

The identities of who will be among the 11 Taoiseach nominees is as yet unclear with the process of government formation ongoing. Those 11 senators will complete the lineup in the Seanad.

Here’s who has been elected so far:

Cultural and educational panel

Seán Kyne Malcolm Byrne Lisa Chambers John McGahon Fintan Warfield

Agricultural panel

Victor Boyhan Denis O’Donovan Paul Daly Niall Blaney Tim Lombard Paddy Burke Michael D’Arcy Eugene Murphy Pippa Hackett Annie Hoey Lynn Boylan

Labour panel

Jerry Buttimer John Cummins Robbie Gallagher Joe O’Reilly Ned O’Sullivan Shane Cassells Pat Casey Gerard Craughwell Pauline O’Reilly Paul Gavan Marie Sherlock

Industrial and commercial panel

Micheál Carrigy Barry Ward Aidan Davitt Ollie Crowe Catherine Ardagh Frances Black Mark Wall Sharon Keogan Elisha McCallion

Administrative panel (incomplete)

Mark Daly Martin Conway Diarmuid Wilson Fiona O’Loughlin Garrett Ahearn Rebecca Moynihan Niall Ó Donnghaile

National University of Ireland (NUI)

Rónán Mullen Michael McDowell Alice-Mary Higgins

University of Dublin, Trinity College