Here’s An Update On ‘Arrested’ Brazil Legend Ronaldinho

Brazil’s soccer legend, Ronaldinho has been released from prison and reportedly will be kept under house arrest in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho and his brother were put behind the bars in March after they were accused of using a fake passport to enter Paraguay.

The brothers previously were denied bail due to the risk of them fleeing away but after their lawyers posted a $1.6 million bail on behalf of their clients, the pair’s 32-day stay in jail came to an end. They have now been kept under house arrest in a four-star hotel in Asuncion while they await their trial, according to BBC.

Ronaldinho and his brother have denied all the charges against them and their lawyer has called their imprisonment “arbitrary, abusive and illegal.”

According to news reports, Ronaldinho’s lawyer admitted that the two had unintentionally used fake passports “gifted” to them by a businessman. They supposedly believed that the passports were an “honorary” document with no value and that Ronaldinho by mistake pulled it out of his bag instead of his real passport.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla reportedly has said the size of the bail paid was “significant” and would “guarantee they will not flee”.

Earlier some reports stated Ronaldinho’s former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi was going to pay $3.8 million to get him out of jail. However, the Argentinean later denied the reports saying he certainly has sympathy for the soccer legend but he was not going to pay for his bail.

Messi and Ronaldinho played together for Barca from 2004 to 2008 before the Brazilian moved to Italy’s AC Milan.

Apart from the European clubs such as AC Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldinho has also represented Brazilian clubs Gremio, Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo and Fluminense. Although he last played soccer in 2015, he still is very popular among soccer fans around the world.