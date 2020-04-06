Here’s An Update On Premier League’s April 30 Restart Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The restart date of the Premier League is going to be further pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The league was supposed to resume on April 30 but all the 20 Premier League clubs have agreed on the fact that there is no hope of matches to be played soon after the current deadline. According to news reports, the clubs are expected to meet on a video chat Friday and come up with a new restart date.

Premier League either could be pushed into May or it could choose to follow what Spain and France have done – declare their respective soccer leagues to be suspended for an indefinite period.

Italy, which is the worst affected country in Europe from the pandemic virus, reportedly is aiming to resume their current season of Serie A in late May but that looks highly impossible considering the current situation around the world.

According to BBC, the European governing body, UEFA, the European Clubs’ Association and the European Leagues have written a joint letter urging the domestic bodies not to scrap their respective tournaments. The top-flight and the other leagues in Europe have been informed that ending competitions would mean them forfeiting their Champions League and Europa League places.

The Belgian Pro League Friday became the first to end its season and with the current points table, Club Bruges will be declared as the champions. When the season was suspended, only one league match of the season was remaining along with the play-offs that were due to decide the top positions.

Club Bruges are 15 points clear of second-placed Gent at the top of the table and in a statement, the Belgian League said, “The board of directors unanimously decided that it was not desirable, whatever the scenario envisaged, to continue the competition after 30 June.”