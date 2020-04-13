Here’s What Happened Today: Easter Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



The proclamation of the Irish Republic is read outside the GPO



14 new reported deaths related to Covid-19 , and a further 727 cases were confirmed by health officials this evening.

An expert warned that restrictions must be lifted carefully to avoid a potentially dangerous second wave of coronavirus cases in Ireland.

of coronavirus cases in Ireland. President Michael D Higgins led a special 1916 commemoration through a televised event at midday. A ceremony to mark the 104th anniversary of the Easter Rising also took place on a deserted O’Connell Street in Dublin.

A ceremony to mark the 104th anniversary of the Easter Rising also took place on a deserted O'Connell Street in Dublin. A man in his early 20s was charged in Cavan after coughing on a garda and saying he had coronavirus.

after coughing on a garda and saying he had coronavirus. Irish Erasmus students reported still having to pay rent abroad despite having returned home.

Irish Erasmus students reported still having to pay rent abroad despite having returned home. A man in his 60s was left in a critical condition after being hit by a Luas tram.

INTERNATIONAL



A man wearing a mask walks past coronavirus related graffiti in Edinburgh



#EASTER MASS Pope Francis called for solidarity across the world to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coronavirus pandemic as he led Easter prayers alone at the Vatican.

#UK Boris Johnson was discharged from St Thomas’ Hospital to continue his recovery from coronavirus at Chequers.

#US The United States’ top infectious diseases expert said that the country may be ready to start gradually reopening next month.

#RIP The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor died aged 79 after contracting Covid-19.

PARTING SHOT

Deep fried chocolate. You may have heard the rumours, but only a few have actually sampled the most controversial food pairing since beans and a fry up.

Battering chocolate and sticking it into a deep fat fryer isn’t exactly an Easter tradition, but this isn’t exactly a traditional Easter.

Step forward our own Nicky Ryan, who spent part of his Easter Sunday – in a non-professional capacity, it must be stressed – testing the merits of various battered chocolate treats (which didn’t include an actual Easter egg, despite repeated requests).

Did the Lion bar better the Creme Eggs? Or was the biscuity Boost bar the best outlet for the crunchy batter? Find out yourself.