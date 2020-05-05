Here’s What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



Midwives Denise Kiernan and Megan Sheppard celebrate International Day of the Midwife.



The Department of Health has confirmed that a further 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,319.

Publicans have proposed a series of radical new measures which they say will allow bars across the country to re-open while maintaining public health compliance.

Health minister Simon Harris has said that he hopes and expects Ireland’s close economic relationship to continue after US President Donald Trump made a pledge to bring Irish-based US pharmaceutical companies back to the country within two years.

GPs have said that they’re deeply concerned about a drop in patients with “persistent” symptoms booking GP consultations, saying that it that may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses.

Dentists are warning that Covid-19 poses a risk to the “sustainability” of their practice, according to a new survey.

A previously undiscovered cliff ring fort has been discovered in Co Clare by a drone operator during the Covid-19 lockdown.

INTERNATIONAL



People started going out and populating the Terrazza del Pincio again, one of the most famous places in Rome.



#LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST: ITV has announced that this year’s series of Love Island has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#ITALY: Italians will be allowed to visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks today as the country eases back the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

#TRUMP: Us President Donald Trump promised an early coronavirus vaccine and urged Americans to put the pandemic behind them as he launched his re-election campaign.

PARTING SHOT

Everyone remember the Twilight franchise? If you don’t, it’s the series of books and films by Stephanie Meyer about vampires, werewolves and romance that attracted hundreds of thousands of fans around the world.

Well, Meyer announced that she has a new book – Midnight Sun – that will be released on 4 August.

If you were a Twilight fan as a teen, this is going to be great news. If you weren’t, you still probably won’t be able to avoid the book in a few months time.