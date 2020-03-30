Here’s What Happened Today: Saturday

Fourteen Covid-19 deaths, essential workers clarified and Trump considers New York ‘quarantine’.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GARDA CHECKS _6991
Gardai on patrol in in Dublin city centre.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Another 294 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and 14 more people with the disease have died.
  • There were two more deaths and 49 further cases in Northern Ireland
  • The government has published its list of “essential” workers who can still go to work following the unprecedented restrictions introduced last night.
  • Taoiseach Leo has clarified that the 2km limit on movement outside the home is for physical exercise and people can travel beyond this for food and medicine. 
  • Thousands of gardaí are out in force this weekend to check on compliance with the measures with Health Minister Simon Harris saying they are likely to get new powers. 
  • Construction work that is not essential to the Covid-19 pandemic or critical road infrastructure is to halt. 
  • The plane that will be carrying some €20 million of personal protective equipment (PPE) back from China to Ireland is due to land in Beijing
  • The NCT, NDLS and the commercial vehicle testing system have all been suspended until further notice. 
  • The limit on contactless payments will increase from €30 to €50 by Wednesday 1 April.
  • A number of Irish citizens are on board a cruise ship where a number of people have fallen ill with flu-like symptoms off the coast of Panama.

WORLD

outbreak-trump
The USNS Comfort departs Hampton Roads en route to New York.

Source: Steve Helber/PA Images

#QUARANTINE: US President Donald Trump said today he is considering placing New York state under quarantine, but he was vague about what exactly was meant by this.

#COVID-19: The number of people who have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus passed 1,000.

#SPAIN: The death toll from coronavirus in Spain surged to over 5,600 after a record 832 people died in the past 24 hours.

PARTING SHOT

90308510
The famous Clery’s clock on the former department store in Dublin.

Source: RollingNews.ie

The world have changed an awful lot in the past few months but some things do remain the same, some of them are even good.

We now expect a much grander stretch in the evenings as the clocks go forward tonight. Don’t forget!

