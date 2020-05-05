Here’s What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



Local artist Annie Morris with her Yarn Bombed car in the hamlet of Blackrath and Athgarvan, in County Kildare.



Source: RollingNews.ie

A further 19 deaths in Ireland has brought the death toll from Covid-19 to 1,303.

The Green Party has said it will enter coalition talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

The HSE is investigating after the wrong body was given to a family in a Mullingar hospital.

Dublin City Council staff have been told to “immediately” report intimidation incidents after a protection payment court case.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has asked his officials to examine the issues around liability and insurability of claims made as a result of contracting Covid-19 while on a business premises.

Donohoe also set a deadline of July to pass new legislation aimed at supporting businesses during the crisis.

There have been 100 outbreaks of Covid-19 cases confirmed in disability services across the country and 36 in mental health facilities, the HSE has said.

Printed telephone directories have been consigned to history, with last year’s version the final one that will be published.

INTERNATIONAL



A mounted Police patrols the Seafront Promenade amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Spain



Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#WAR OF WORDS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed there’s “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus emerged in a lab in Wuhan.

#EASING: Europe is preparing for more lockdown easing as Spain recorded its lowest death toll in seven weeks.

#DMZ: South Korea said multiple shots were fired from North Korea at a guard post on the border between the two countries.

PARTING SHOT

With live sport all but gone from our lives at the minute, many TV stations are turning to their archives for some sports content to put on.

Trending in top spot in Ireland today was #AllIrelandGold, as TG4 broadcast some old GAA games to keep people entertained.

Included was the cracker between Meath and Kildare in 1997. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can see the like of it again.