Here’s What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



Fitness instructor Janette Strickland (Centre blue jacket) gets her neighbours active on Carnew Street in Dublin 7.



Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

The latest figures showed that a further 43 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland and 359 new cases were confirmed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar plans to have the roadmap for the lifting of restrictions ready for Cabinet approval tomorrow.

Health officials confirmed 62 cases of Covid-19 in Direct Provision centres.

Labour’s Brendan Howlin has said businesses will not reopen if they can’t get Covid-19 insurance.

The number of people in emergency accommodation dropped below 10,000 last month, the latest figures show.

The vast majority of publicans say they are opposed to restaurants reopening but pubs staying shut.

The reproduction rate of Covid-19 is currently between 0.5 and 0.8 as Health Minister Simon Harris said the measures have “saved over 3,500 lives”.

The Covid-19 mortgage break offered by banks is to be extended from three months to six.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe ruled out ministers taking a pay cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weather isn’t looking too bad for the Bank Holiday weekend.

INTERNATIONAL



A man walks past posters encouraging people to have faith during the coronavirus outbreak in London.



Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#WORKING ON IT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a “comprehensive plan” on lifting restrictions in his first press conference since recovering from Covid-19.

#USA: Donald Trump has said the US will not be extending social distancing guidelines due to expire tonight.

#HUMAN TRIALS: A pharma giant is on board to manufacture an as-yet unproven vaccine from Oxford University.

PARTING SHOT

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestseller Normal People hit the screens this week.

It has rather a lot of sex scenes in it and some have taken exception, expressing their dissatisfaction to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline programme this afternoon.

Others, however, have praised its handling of sex on screen as well as presenting consent in a positive manner.

It all made for a very enjoyable hour of radio. Have a listen to it here.