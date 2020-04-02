Here’s What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND



Source: RollingNews.ie

17 more deaths and 325 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland

were confirmed in Ireland The number of people who were in emergency homeless accommodation in February fell by 123 people to 10,148

accommodation in February fell by 123 people to 10,148 Construction on the new National Children’s Hospital at St James’ has ceased

at St James’ has ceased Three former TDs have been elected to the Seanad

Family members can still attend funerals , the government said, as long as “social distancing rules are respected”

, the government said, as long as “social distancing rules are respected” Ireland’s ambassador to the US has urged those on J1 visas to return home

to return home Tens of thousands of people across the country will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment into their bank accounts from today

into their bank accounts from today Feed The Heroes, a grassroots fundraising effort to provide frontline healthcare workers with nutritious meals, has raised over €550,000 in just two weeks.

WORLD



A herd of goats take advantage of quiet streets in Llandudno, north Wales.



Source: Peter Byrne via PA

#THE LANCET: A study of over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 in China has determined a death rate from the virus at 1.38%, lower than previous estimates.

#SPAIN: Spain has hit a new record with 849 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours today, although health chiefs said the rate of new infections was continuing its downward trend.

#HELP: US President Donald Trump said the United States will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy, and later to France and Spain.

#UK: Security experts have voiced concerns after Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of a virtual Cabinet meeting which included personal details.

PARTING SHOT

Today, someone sent a funny tweet suggesting that Larry, the famous 10 Downing Street cat, might be the only one left standing to give press briefings for the British government.

Raab today. We’re about three briefings away from the Downing Street cat doing it, aren’t we? — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 30, 2020

Source: Stephen McGann/Twitter

Well – ask, and ye shall receive.