Hero of Australia’s bushfire crisis takes a new role leading the country’s coronavirus recovery

A hero from Australia’s horror bushfire season is taking on a new role during the coronavirus pandemic.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons will start his position as State Emergency Recovery Controller for Resilience NSW from May 1.

The 51-year-old spent more than 30 years with the RFS and will spearhead the new recovery and disaster preparedness agency from next month.

He will be responsible for coordinating recovery efforts by uniting emergency responders and support agencies to help those impacted in disasters get back on their feet as soon as possible.

‘Resilience NSW is really about recovery, but it’s also about policy co-ordination and development across the emergency management sector,’ Mr Fitzsimmons told The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Fitzsimmons was on the front line during the Australian bushfire crisis and has been working with government officials to develop our first response to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I’ve always been firmly of the view that one of the most critical decisions leaders need to make is when it’s time for change and renewal,’ he said.

He has pledged to make sure bushfire victims get the support they need and not be forgotten by officials after the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed over the bushfire season, with 33 lives lost.

There are currently 5,688 cases of coronavirus in Australia, with 35 deaths.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said we must be prepared to bounce back from the pandemic.

‘The next six months will be very difficult but we must already turn our mind to recovery,’ she said.