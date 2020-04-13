Heroic bench ‘es3tag’ and also ‘Snappi’

Heroic has mixed Patrick “es3tag” Hansen and also Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer to the non-active roster of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Danish organization introduced on Sunday.

Heroic formerly got on the cusp of offering the lineup to FunPlus Phoenix until the deal dropped via after es3tag consented to join Astralis upon completion of his agreement.

“Heroic has during the last month experienced somewhat of a turmoil, but is lastly back on track,” the Danish club claimed in a statement over Twitter. Heroic given thanks to es3tag and also Snappi for their payments and also claimed they will certainly welcome 2 brand-new players over the following week.

Per dbltap.com, Heroic remain in discussions with Danish players Rene “TeSeS” Madsen as well as Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen concerning joining their active lineup. TeSes, 19, presently takes on the Copenhagen Flames and niko, 21, is with OpTic Gaming.

Es3tag, a 24-year-old Dane, had been with Heroic considering that June 2017 after jobs with Team Orbit and Tricked Esport, to name a few teams. He assisted Heroic win the Toyota Master CS: GO Bangkok 2018 as well as the DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019.

Snappi joined Heroic for the 2nd time in August 2019 to take over the in-game management.

— Field Level Media