High-octane STREET CHASE in St. Petersburg ends with drunk driver’s overturned car HANGING over river (VIDEO)

If God watches over drunks and fools, as they say, this man is a living testament. After failing to shake the police in a car chase, he found his car flipping through the air – and balancing on the edge of a river.

The outcome of the entire escapade, which would be more at home in an action film rather than on the streets of Russia’s second-largest city, was filmed by a CCTV camera. It shows a speeding Hyundai Solaris darting towards a tiny bridge across the Moyka River, cutting thought St. Petersburg’s historic downtown. The bridge proved to be a false escape for the reckless driver, however, since it’s only suitable for pedestrians. He tried to make a sharp turn at the last possible moment, only to flip over and ram right into the guardrail separating the embankment from the river.