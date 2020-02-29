Highways England warn of £100 smart motorway fine by making this simple mistake

SMART MOTORWAY drivers can be fined £100 for making this simple road mistake as Highways England confirms new technology is being installed which will be able to automatically detect offenders.

Smart motorways will be upgraded with cameras to catch out any motorist who drives through a closed lane marked with a red x. The agency warns road users will receive a fixed penalty of £100 if they are caught and will have three points issued on their driving licence.

A live Twitter poll organised by Highways England has found around nine in ten road users do understand it is illegal to drive under a red x. It means one in ten road users could risk being caught out with the installation of new technology. In a social media statement, Highways England said: “Existing HEDECS (Highways England Digital Enforcement and Compliance System) cameras used for speed enforcement has been upgraded to also detect red X offences. “They have been upgraded with software that automatically detects the offence.”

In a later comment, Highways England revealed the new cameras were being rolled out in stages across the country. They added: “The go-live process is being rolled out across the country. Around a third of the yellow speed cameras (on smart motorways) have already been upgraded to detect offences. “For the integrity of enforcement, we can’t disclose individual locations of upgraded cameras.” One motorist claimed he had seen two of these on a stretch of the M1 motorway between Junction 1 and Junction 10.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing teams confirmed hundreds of prosecutions have been made since the introduction of variable matrix enforcement gantries. In a social media post, a Highways England traffic officer confirmed there would always be warning signs fitted before a red X to allow motorists time to get into position. The officer said: “Before a red X signal there will be prior signage in the form of lane diverts. “These are set far enough back so traffic has time to move over safely and in good time before contravening the red X and potential obstruction ahead.”

Social media users were shocked at the poll results after several motorists claimed they regularly saw motorists breaking the rules and passing through the closed lanes. One user said: “Amazing how the % is so high considering more than 93% of drivers pass through them (sic).” Another motorist said they have given up counting the red X offenders they have seen as they claimed hundreds of motorists were passing through clsoed lanes on the M56. Fines and penalty points for those who break the rules and travel in a closed lane were introduced from June 2019.