Hilarious moment a NZ councillor exposes his bare legs during a live Zoom council meeting

23 SHARES Share Tweet

A New Zealand councillor has provided some unintentional comic relief during a Zoom video conference after he forgot to turn off his camera settings.

Cr David Benson-Pope shocked his Dunedin Council colleagues and viewers watching Monday’s livestreamed council meeting when he entered his study with his bare legs on show.

Dressed in a suit jacket and work shirt, the former Labour cabinet minister appeared to be not wearing any pants as he did a spot of cleaning with a feather duster during an adjournment as he waited for the meeting to continue.

Footage of the 70-year-old’s entertaining cameo has since gone viral online.

Cr Benson-Pope later clarified he was in fact wearing shorts as he had been outside gardening prior to the meeting.

He insisted his semi-clad cameo wasn’t intentional but was ‘delighted’ the moment provided some much-needed amusement.

‘I think it’s probably appropriate to describe it as being caught with your pants down,’ he joked to the Otago Daily Times.

He says he has learnt a lesson from the gaffe and urged others working from home during the coronavirus lockdown ‘to make sure your camera is turned off when you think it is off’ while on Zoom calls.

‘There’s been no other excitement,’ Cr Benson-Pope assured.

The former school teacher served as a Labour MP in New Zealand Parliament from 1999 to 2008 before he was elected to council in 2013.