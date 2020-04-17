Hilary Duff Debuts New Blue Hair On Easter Sunday While In Quarantine

While most people dye eggs on Easter, Hilary Duff dyed her hair — blue.

The 32-year-old actress debuted the new look in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Yea,” Duff captioned the photo of herself biting her lip and donning an expression that most would interpret as her rethinking the daring decision to color her once blonde locks, alongside the shoulder-shrugging emoji.

“Well honestly, it fits you,” one user commented, while another seemed inspired by Duff and wrote, “Me next.”

Although the “So Yesterday” singer’s new ‘do appears freshly colored, her Instagram Stories posted that same day revealed her brown roots. Whether or not she will keep up the vibrant blend of turquoise and aqua on her shoulder-length bob is unknown, but her almost 15 million followers seem to dig the new look.

“Hi guys,” Duff greeted her fans as her one-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair plays in a bathtub in the background. “I wanted to wish everyone a very Happy Easter. I know these are tough circumstances right now, but I hope you got the chance to smile or laugh a couple times today.”

In addition to Banks, who Duff shares with husband Matthew Koma, the actress has 8-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie. Going from one child to two was not the easiest in terms of feeling like she was doing enough, which she opened up about in People.

“A newborn needs their mom so much, and so much of that time is sitting and nursing. You’re kind of incapable of physically doing anything else with another child,” she said.

Duff went on to explain that because of all of the time required to care for her new daughter, she worried about her first child receiving enough attention.

“Luca was almost seven when I had her,” she said. “I had a lot of guilt and felt like, ‘Am I giving him enough?'”

The former “Lizzie McGuire” star said her worries were cleared once she saw how well her two children interacted and said the age gap is “actually really great” because they are “buddies.”

“Their bond was so sweet right away,” she said. “It helped me overcome that [guilt] because I saw that he was old enough to [understand].”