Hillary ditches pantsuits for Covid face-mask with a message, is immediately MEMED to death with reminders of scandals

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to show off her new facemask wardrobe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with a political message attached, but the pic quickly became easy cannon fodder for hungry meme-creating trolls.

“No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem,” Clinton tweeted on Saturday. “I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.”

She then included a photo of her with her arms crossed donning a black facemask with the words “VOTE” written on it.

Unfortunately for the failed presidential candidate, the large black cloth mask has proven an irresistible target for meme-crafters online, who used it to photoshop their own messages instead. Those ranged from “Wisconsin” and “WNBP [will never be president]” – reminders of Clinton’s embarrassing loss to Donald Trump in 2016 – to “Epstein didn’t kill himself” – a nod to conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein, who carried numerous connections to the Clintons while he was alive.

Your new line of Etsy face masks are on point. pic.twitter.com/A2urMPSwR6 — Jack, Socially Distant Listener (@listener_t) May 2, 2020

For others, the size of the mask has triggered flashbacks to movie villains like Bane from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and Hannibal Lecter from ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ – rather than served as a reminder to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

It’s really one of her better looks…#HillaryLecter#LockHerUp#QAnonpic.twitter.com/tRpARDubBj — AIR Q ☝🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ThanQDaddyTrump) May 2, 2020

“No one cared who I was until I put on the mask” pic.twitter.com/jLsVWjTqKW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 2, 2020

“Since when are they allowing people to wear masks in mug shots?” radio show host Eric Harley added.

pic.twitter.com/Yd37tauGu8 — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) May 2, 2020

“PPE shouldn’t be a fashion accessory nor a political prop,” one unusually serious comment added.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!