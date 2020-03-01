Historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban for the future of Afghanistan

The United States and the Afghan Taliban signed a historic Doha deal on Saturday (February 29th), which paves the way for a total withdrawal of American troops after 18 years of war and unprecedented inter-Afghan peace negotiations.

The agreement negotiated for a year and a half in Qatar was signed by the main negotiators of the two enemy parties, Zalmay Khalilzad on the American side and the political leader of the Taliban Abdul Ghani Baradar, in the presence of the head of American diplomacy Mike Pompeo. They shook hands with applause and shouts “God is great”.

Afghanistan: “National unity is seriously undermined”

Not a peace agreement per se

This text is not a peace agreement per se, because the Afghan authorities, themselves grappling with the divisions born of a disputed presidential election, have so far been sidelined from these direct talks without previous.

But the Americans agree to immediately begin a gradual withdrawal of their troops, to reduce them from the current 13,000 to 8,600 within 135 days. Timetable in principle calls for total withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan “Within 14 months of signing the agreement”, according to the text.

Conditions

Their departure is, however, linked to the Taliban and Afghan insurgents’ compliance with their security commitments and progress in the upcoming inter-Afghan negotiations, said senior American officials.

In return for this key demand from the Taliban, they agree to ban all acts of terrorism from the Afghan territories they control and to start real peace negotiations with the Kabul government with which they have so far refused. to speak. These inter-Afghan negotiations are scheduled to start by March 10, according to the agreement, likely in Oslo.

“First decisive step”

“If the Taliban do not honor their commitments, they will lose their chance to sit down with other Afghans and deliberate on the future of their country”, Pentagon chief Mark Esper, who was in Kabul, signed a joint statement with the Afghan government. “The United States would not hesitate to cancel the agreement”, he warned.

For their part, the Taliban assure that they will respect their commitments, without giving details. “Since the agreement is signed today, and our people are happy and famous, we have stopped all our military operations throughout the country”, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, told AFP in Kabul.

Exclude Al Qaeda

In the immediate future, Donald Trump will brandish the pact to claim, in the campaign for his re-election in eight months, that he has kept one of his flagship promises: to end the longest war in the United States.

Despite criticism from some observers who believe that it concedes too much for too little, the Trump administration assures that the guarantees provided by the insurgents respond to the primary reason for the American intervention, launched in retaliation for the attacks of September 11, 2001 hatched by Al-Qaeda from Afghanistan then led by the Taliban.

Under the terms of the agreement, “The Taliban will not allow any of its members, or other individuals or groups, including Al Qaeda, to use Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States and its allies”.

“Reduction of violence”

“It is a decisive and historic first step in terms of their public recognition that they are breaking ties with Al-Qaeda”, assured an American official. Saluting the “Best chance for peace in a generation”Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban to “Keep the promise of break with Al-Qaeda”, and not to “Cry victory”.

US officials also say they are reassured by the period of “Reduction of violence” of seven days generally respected by the United States, the Taliban and the Afghan forces before the signing on Saturday.

This partial truce was a requirement of the American president who had abruptly canceled the signing of the agreement in September after the death of an American soldier in yet another attack in Kabul. The belligerents are now expected to quickly agree on a total ceasefire during the inter-Afghan negotiations.

“Best hope to move forward” towards the end of the war

Some 30 countries were represented in Doha, but not the Afghan government, which nevertheless sent a small delegation upstream for a “First contact” with the Taliban. The Taliban were ousted from power in Afghanistan by an international coalition led by the United States after the 2001 attacks. They then led a relentless guerrilla war. Between 32,000 and 60,000 Afghan civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN, and more than 1,900 American soldiers.

For Robert Malley, president of the conflict prevention organization International Crisis Group, “No agreement is perfect”, but the one on Saturday “Represents the best hope of advancing towards the end of a war which has lasted two decades”.