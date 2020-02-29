Historic agreement between the US and Taliban to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

US military in Afghanistan / AFP US President Donald Trump urged Afghans on Friday to “seize the opportunity for peace” Madrid AFP Saturday, February 29, 2020, 03:03

The United States and the Taliban signed a historic agreement on Saturday in Doha that will mean the beginning of the total withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the peace negotiations to end 18 years of war.

The American negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, and the Taliban political chief, Abdul Ghani Baradar, signed the text and sealed their agreement with a handshake received with applause and shouts of “Allahu Akbar (God is the greatest)” on behalf of those present