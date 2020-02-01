Holly Willoughby baffles viewers with reaction over Harry and Meghan – ‘I can’t bear it!’

THIS MORNING host Holly Willoughby was left on the verge of tears today as the topic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the Royal Family was brought up once again. However, a number of ITV viewers were left scratching their heads at her reaction.

This Morning returned to ITV today (January 19) as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to discuss all things topical. On the agenda for the show was, of course, the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and their choice to split their time between Canada and the UK. As the discussion came to a close between Holly, Phil and their guests, however, ITV viewers were baffled by Holly’s emotional response as she admitted: “I can’t bear it.”

As the Harry and Meghan segment of This Morning drew to an end, Holly revealed the show had compiled a montage of the pair’s “best bits.” Phil’s co-host said: “As with any dramatic exit, whilst Harry and Meghan prepare for a completely new life together… “We couldn’t resist putting together a montage of some of their best bits.” A short clip showing Harry and Meghan through the years then played, showing scenes from their engagement announcement to their wedding day.

Once the clip ended, Phillip let out an “awww,” but Holly’s reaction appeared to be a tad more emotional. Holly said “I can’t bear it, I can’t bear it,” before breathing in a deep breath and composing herself. The This Morning host was clearly relieved the montage had come to an end also, by adding: “Thank goodness for that.” However, some ITV viewers weren’t convinced Harry and Meghan’s farewell video warranted such a response.

So much so, several took to Twitter to voice their confusion by the way Holly reacted. One fan said: “Why the hell was Holly crying? Can’t believe people are upset and even offended by their decisions. “I am happy for them and really hope it all works out.” A second agreed: “#ThisMorning just had a REALLY cringey video montage of #HarryandMeghan & Holly Willoughby was crying! WTF?”

A third This Morning viewer also weighed in: “It looked like Holly had tears in her eyes at the end of that #ThisMorning.’ While a fourth appeared to disagree with Holly’s sentiment, stating: “@thismorning No Holly. Megan and Harry made the decision no one else.” Holly’s reaction comes less than 24 hours after Harry made a heartfelt speech regarding his departure for the royals, The This Morning star even admitted earlier in the segment to feeling “emotional” watching Harry deliver his speech in London.