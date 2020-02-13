Holly Willoughby speaks out as This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield announces he’s gay

HOLLY WILLOUGHBY has spoken out just minutes after her long-term co-star Phillip Schofield announced he is gay is a touching statement on Instagram today.

This Morning star Holly Willoughby, 38, has broken her silence on social media after her co-star Phillip Schofield, 57, revealed he is gay. Phillip issued a lengthy statement on his Instagram page today, telling fans, “I have been coming to terms with the fact I’m gay”.

Following this, Holly shared a picture of the television duo on her Instagram page, writing: “Never been more proud of my friend than I am today. “We’ll be together at 10am on This Morning x.” The television duo discussed Phillip’s statement on the ITV show this morning. The father-of-two spoke out about his feelings to Holly and viewers and explained how he sat his wife and daughters down to tell them. Phillip Schofield talks ‘heartbreaking’ moment he told wife he’s gay

He said of his marriage: “We’ve never had any secrets. “It’s tough, I’ve had to deal with this in my head for quite some time, we’ve been honest and open. “I can’t write in any statement what I feel about that woman.” Discussing his family’s reaction, he added: “They are so amazing and their love and support. “I sat them down and I told them and they jumped up and they gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug, and then they hugged Steph and they said, ‘It’s ok, it’s ok. This is fine. We’ll be ok. We’ll always be a family’.”

Phillip shared a lengthy statement in view of his 2.7million followers ahead of the show today. He wrote: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.” “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years. “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kinder and love, despite their own confusion. Rod Stewart’s close pal talks star’s surprising ‘off the radar’ move’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeremy Clarkson: Top Gear star addresses struggles with solo move [INTERVIEW]

Matt Baker: The One Show host Alex Jones hits out at co-star [VIDEO]

“Yet I still can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.” Phillip added: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. “Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. “Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.” Paying tribute to his wife Steph and their two daughters, he went on to say: “Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met. “My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.

“Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.” On the show today, the host spoke further about his feelings. Holly asked her co-star how he was feeling about speaking out. He said: “It’s funny because, everyone that I’ve spoken to have all been so supportive, so loving and caring. “My entire family, to a person, have grabbed us and said it’s okay, we love you, we’re proud of you. With every person I tell, it gets a little lighter and a little lighter.”

On how his wife is feeling, he replied: “It’s tough. But this is not something that has happened quickly. I’ve had to deal with this in my head for quite some time. “And so we’ve gone through this together, we’ve been honest and we’ve been open. “I can’t write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She’s incredible. I have never in my life, there is nobody in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, the way she has supported me. She’s astonishing. “ His co-star went on to ask why he decided to speak out today. He replied: “It’s a good question. The thing is that. You know this has been bothering me for a very long time. I think everybody does these things at their own speed in their own time. There’s no question that it has in recent times, consumed my head and has become an issue in my head.

“And so I got to the stage where I thought, we sit here, every day, and I’m over there and some amazingly brave, incredible person is sitting here and I’m listening to their story and thinking, Oh my God, you’re so brave. And I’m thinking: I have to be that person. “All you can be is honest with yourself. And I was getting to the point where I knew I wasn’t being honest with myself. I was getting to the point where I didn’t like myself very much because I wasn’t being honest with myself. “And so, when is the right time? As a family, it is the right time.” Holly then quizzed Phillip about a potential new partner in the future. He added: “I’m doing each day at a time, this has always been a slow process. There is no fast process after this.”

Holly then asked her co-star if he had thought about future relationships, to which he replied: “No I don’t think so, I’m not thinking there, I’m doing each day at a time now. “This has always been a slow process. There’s no fast process after this. This was the big day. This was the day that I knew everything was pointing towards. I could not have done it if it hadn’t been for you. So afterwards, I don’t know. I’m not rushing out to anybody.” Holly: “Well whatever happens in the future, I’ll be sat by your side, by your side forever and ever and ever.” Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford shared their support to the star in the studio today. The presenters hugged Phillip before Eamonn joked: “First of all, I heard it was a big announcement from Phillip – I thought you were going to come in and announce you had resigned and I would get the job! But that wasn’t to be.” As the team laughed, Eamonn launched into his second joke, saying: “And the second is…there’s this great imponderable in life that has always irritated me.”

Never been more proud of my friend