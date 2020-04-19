Home cook reveals how to make Cruskit pizza in an AIR FRYER from Kmart

A pizza recipe using Arnott’s Cruskits biscuits has taken the internet by storm after an Australian home cook revealed it takes just five minutes to make in her Kmart 5.2L air fryer.

The amateur chef, who posted the recipe to Facebook, used homemade pizza sauce, Italian herbs, minced garlic, toppings and Cruskits.

‘I’ve been making these Cruskit pizzas for about 30 years and they are our go to easy dinner but I’ve always grilled them. Tonight I chucked them in the air fryer and they were next level yummo,’ she wrote.

The woman said that these mini pizzas are a ‘massive hit with the kids and the adults love them’.

She first placed her pizza sauce on the bottom and put a small amount of the cheese on before adding diced shortcut bacon, red capsicum, pineapple and cheese.

She then placed them in her preheated air fryer and cooked them for five minutes on 200.

‘If you use pineapple make sure to squeeze out most of the juice so they don’t go soggy,’ she said.

Other Facebook users were very impressed with how easy the recipe is to make and said it tastes delicious.

‘Yum! I have to try this. It will be good for a snack for when the kids come home from school,’ one person commented.

‘I’m not really a pizza person, because the bases seem to be so filling, and sort of hard, or stodgy. I feel full before I’ve half finished. I never thought of using Cruskits instead. What a good idea!,’ another said.

‘I made just that today for the first time. Life changer. I used salami, ham, mushrooms and mozzarella with some spicy bbq sauce,’ one person commented.

‘Wow! Just made these with spicy BBQ sauce, capsicum, bacon, pineapple, black olives and cheese. Omg even Mr fussy was impressed,’ another said.

One person wrote: ‘Jumped on the Cruskit pizza bandwagon tonight for dinner! So so good! And Fiancé and toddler approved.’