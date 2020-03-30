Home is where the dart is…

Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts much of the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Sunday as they filled their time.

World darts number one Michael Van Gerwen continued to practice, albeit from his own house. He also urged others to ‘stay strong’ while vowing to return at his best.

Chelsea’s England international midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek took on a dance challenge with his sister.

England’s cricket World Cup winner Ben Stokes took to hitting golf balls with his daughter at his house.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling had to resort to playing rock, paper, scissors against himself.

Sorry mate busy pic.twitter.com/r98yDYsW2r — Paul Stirling (@stirlo90) March 22, 2020

England hockey player and Rio 2016 Olympian Sam Ward created a dressage course in his living room following the announcement that the Badminton Horse Trials had been cancelled.

Isolation Olympics Event 3 – Dressage/Show Jumping @BBCSport @SkySports @GBHockey @SkySportsDavid pic.twitter.com/LdGWfkCgFv — Sam Ward (@Samuel_Ward13) March 22, 2020

French Formula One driver Romain Grosjean took to baking, showcasing his pancake-flipping technique.

Pancake anyone?#r8g #pancake #family pic.twitter.com/nkA6i8PZVJ — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) March 22, 2020

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin put his daughters through their paces as he played football at home.