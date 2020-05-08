Homeowner captures deadly eastern brown snake slithering out of kitchen sink while doing the dishes

A Queensland homeowner got the shock of his life when a deadly eastern brown snake slithered out of the drain in his kitchen sink.

Michael Hilliard spotted the highly-venomous reptile while doing the dishes at his home at Draper in Queensland’s Moreton Bay Region.

Mr Hilliard said the snake emerged from inside the drain and was inches from his hands.

‘It was just a bit of a surprise. I’d popped my hands in and it was like “woah what was that”,’ he told 9News.

Mr Hilliard called Brisbane snake catcher Steven Brown, who confirmed the snake was a juvenile eastern brown.

Eastern brown snakes are responsible for more deaths in Australia than any other reptile.

They are known to be aggressive, with even juveniles packing enough venom to kill a person.

Unfortunately for Mr Hilliard, the snake slithered back down the drain and out of the sink before Mr Brown arrived to catch the snake.

‘It was a bit of a shock because they’re pretty lethal,’ Mr Hilliard said.

‘Thank God it didn’t get me.’