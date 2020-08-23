Horrific injuries of man, 20, left with broken jaw and eye-socket after seafront attack

These are the shocking injuries sustained by a 20-year-old man after he was allegedly attacked near the seafront in northern Ireland.

The youngster was left with a broken jaw and eye-socket following the alleged assault in Ballycastle.

Police are investigating the incident which is said to have taken place at around 8pm in the Mary Street area of the town, when an unknown male is reported to have attacked a 20-year-old causing serious facial injuries.

The attacker has been described as around 20-years-old, of slim build with black hair and a beard.

He was also wearing black jogging bottoms.

It has been alleged that the victim was also attacked while lying unconscious on the ground.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital after the attack to receive treatment.

His family said the assault has left him badly shaken and scared to leave his own home.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the report of an assault in the Mary Street area of Ballycastle, on Thursday 20th August.

“It was reported at 8pm an unknown male attacked a man, aged 20, causing facial injuries.

“The unknown male is described as being aged approximately 20-years-old, of slim build, with black hair and a beard and wearing black jogging bottoms.

“Anyone who witnessed this assault, or anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1956 20/08/20.

“An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”