Horror as a woman’s body is found in a wheelie bin outside a hospital

The body of a woman has been found dumped in a rubbish bin outside a hospital in a remote mining town of Western Australia.

Police were called to Newman Hospital on Mindarra Drive, in the state’s Pilbara region, around 4am on Wednesday following the gruesome discovery.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene but no details on her age or cause of death have been released.

Local media reports say a man was taken into custody late Wednesday morning and a home on nearby Nyaballee Road has been cordoned off by police.

Alcohol sales have been banned in Newman for the rest of the day in light of the discovery, the ABC reported.

It is believed the woman’s death could be related to a family violence incident, according to The Northwest Telegraph.

Homicide detectives from South Hedland Police, located 452km north of the town, have launched a joint investigation into the death with local police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or by making a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au.

Newman, a mining town located 1,186km north of Perth, has a population of just 7,200.