Horse racing tips January 21: Horses you must back at Newcastle, Exeter, Leicester

After the mare opened her account at Newbury last month, her connections reported that she had improved from wearing a tongue strap for the first time.

The form of that contest reads well as the second home, Vienna Court, had beaten Whitehotchillifili, the expected danger, at Ffos Las in October.

The lightly raced ZAMANI (3.15, nb) can build on his success over John Betjeman at Fontwell last month.

He showed signs of inexperience on that occasion and will have progressed from that outing.

He was a useful performer on the Flat and this weak affair will not take much winning.

After bolting up by 27 lengths at Lingfield earlier in the month, KESTREL VALLEY (4.15, treble) is not harshly treated off a 7lb higher mark.