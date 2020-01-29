Horse racing tips today: Horses you must back at Wolverhampton, Plumpton and Kelso

NICK ALEXANDER and his daughter Lucy can celebrate further success with EBONY JEWEL (3.45, nap) at Kelso.
Horse racing tips – Monday 27 January
After three attempts over hurdles the six-year-old put his head in front at Haydock last month.
His victory over First Lord De Cuet reads well and he showed commendable battling qualities on that occasion.
He will have the most to fear from Black Pirate who returned to win at Wetherby last month after an absence of 615 days.
The consistent THE CON MAN (3.15, nb) is on favourable mark and will be hard to catch in The William Hill Hurdle.
The step up in distance will be ideal in a contest that is made up of out of form chasers trying their luck over hurdles.
CAP DU MATHAN (1.30, treble) is the standout bet at Plumpton.
After defeats against some smart rivals, the five-year-old will relish this considerable drop in grade.
4.30 Cuillin
5.00 Egotistic
5.30 Born To Reason
6.00 Brenbar
6.30 Kupa River
7.00 Kwela
7.30 Dolla Dolla Bill
1.30 Cap Du Mathan (treble)
2.00 Wenceslaus
2.30 Young Lieutenant
3.00 Hideaway Vic
3.30 Ask The Weatherman
4.00 Chinwag
1.15 Sirwilliamwallace
1.45 Total Assets
2.15 Empire De Maulde
2.45 Skyhill
3.15 The Con Man (nb)
3.45 Ebony Jewel (nap)
4.15 Sol De Mayo