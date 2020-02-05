Horse racing tips today: Who to back at Southwell, Wolverhampton, Ludlow

AFTER an eye-catching hurdling debut POLISH (4.45, nap) will now be ready to open his account over timber at Ludlow.

The Fergal O’Brien-trained gelding was far from disgraced when chasing home Masters Legacy, the winner of his previous outing, at Taunton last month.

He will also be helped by today’s step up in distance as he showed when running on the Flat that he is not short of stamina.

Barry Geraghty can be rewarded for his trip from Ireland by making it a double at Shropshire track.