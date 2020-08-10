Hot weather map: How hot will it be in your area?

SCORCHING high temperatures are forecast to hit the UK today, with highs of up to 38C possible for some areas. But how hot will it be in your area? Express.co.uk rounds up the forecast and maps.

Heatwave conditions have returned to the UK, with the next few days shaping up to be especially hot for much of the UK. Forecasters are predicting several days of hot weather with today looking to be the hottest of the lot. Met Office heatwave conditions are forecast to be met over the next few days as August shapes up to be a summer scorcher.

Highs of up to 38C are possible, with weather maps showing the stark heat across the UK, turning dark red and even black with the temperatures. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Although much of the UK can expect a spell of warm and sunny weather lasting into early next week, it’s going to turn very hot for parts of England and Wales with temperatures widely reaching above 30 Celsius on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “Met Office heatwave criteria will be reached over East Anglia and southeast England. “Friday is likely to be the hottest day with temperatures of 36 to 37 Celsius in parts of east and southeast England.”

So, how hot will it be in your area? The bulk of the heat will be felt in the south of England, but the rest of the UK will see some warmth too. Temperatures are mostly in the high 20C edging over to 30C for much of the UK, with up to 38C possible in the south. By 4pm, the UK will see its hottest temperatures today, according to the Met Office map.

You can expect to see the following temperatures: London : 34C

Cardiff: 26C

Southampton: 28C

Liverpool: 27C

Leeds: 28C

Leicester: 30C

Plymouth: 23C

Exeter: 27C

Norwich: 33C

Brighton: 30C

Hull: 27C

Some areas in the south of England could see temperatures spike to 37C or 38C, perhaps even breaking records. The current hottest August day on record is 38.5C, reached in Faversham on August 10, 2003. According to the Met Office the current record maximum temperature for the UK is 38.7C, which was reached in Cambridge Botanic Garden on July 25, 2019. With the hot weather looking to continue into the weekend, the Met Office is forecasting another scorcher for Saturday.

On Saturday by 7pm, the Met Office is forecasting the following: London : 33C

Cardiff: 27C

Southampton: 30C

Liverpool: 22C

Leeds: 24C

Leicester: 28C

Plymouth: 26C

Exeter: 27C

Norwich: 28C

Brighton: 32C

Hull: 21C

The heat on Friday Public Health England are warning Brits to take care in the sun by drinking plenty of water, wearing suncream and covering up where possible. Bookmakers are hedging their bets on Friday being the hottest day since records began. With temperatures taking a massive jump into the high 30Cs, Ladbrokes have cut odds from 3/1 to just 5/4 on Friday officially becoming the hottest day EVER. Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Apati said: “We’re strapping ourselves in for what could be a scorching afternoon of record-breaking UK sunshine.”

