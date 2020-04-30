House of Lords drops live broadcast of virtual…

The House of Lords failed to broadcast proceedings live on Wednesday following problems with its virtual arrangements.

Data breaches were cited after the mobile phone numbers of some peers were read out on Tuesday when they entered or exited the session on Microsoft Teams – the app being used for virtual proceedings.

As a consequence, the House of Lords said its sitting on Wednesday was not broadcast live.

Today’s virtual sitting will not be broadcast live. This is due to technical and data compliance issues encountered during yesterday’s sitting. The House of Lords is working hard and at speed to resolve these issues in order to restore live broadcast for tomorrow. — House of Lords (@UKHouseofLords) April 29, 2020

One Lords source told the PA news agency: “This seems a bit of an overreaction.”

Ministers were quizzed about several issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, including rail services, tax and garden centres.

Several parts of Lords business have been conducted virtually since peers returned from the Easter recess.

Last week saw journalists watch live from a room on the parliamentary estate, with the public unable to follow proceedings as they took place.

The proceedings were broadcast to all on Parliament’s website on Tuesday this week, but this was stopped on Wednesday.

A Hansard transcript will be made available as soon as possible after the virtual business concludes and an audio recording will also be published. Today’s business is listed on our calendar here: https://t.co/m2pG2C6CfE — House of Lords (@UKHouseofLords) April 29, 2020

Journalists were allowed to view Wednesday’s proceedings after oral questions in a room on the parliamentary estate, and audio recordings were later made available.

Hansard also published a report of proceedings, which usually emerges three hours after they have taken place.

Officials hope to rectify the issue ahead of Thursday’s sitting.