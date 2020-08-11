House prices bounce back as UK property market makes ‘rapid recovery’

HOUSE prices have bounced back in the last month, a new report has revealed. The Nationwide House Price Index has left experts optimistic that the trend will continue.

Experts have been watching the property market closely since the lockdown eased and restrictions on house viewings were lifted. But while there was initial concern about a potential crash, the latest report suggests that the market is thriving this summer. According to Nationwide, house price growth has recovered in the past month and are now up 1.5 percent year on year.

The news comes after there was a reported drop in house prices the month before. Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s Chief Economist, commented: “UK house prices rose by 1.7 percent in July, after taking account of seasonal effects, offsetting the 1.6 percent fall in June. “As a result, annual house price growth recovered to 1.5 percent, from -0.1 percent last month. “The bounce back in prices reflects the unexpectedly rapid recovery in housing market activity since the easing of lockdown restrictions.”

The speedy recovery is thought to be down to the pent-up demand as movers and first-time buyers had to wait during the initial lockdown, as well as the change in stamp duty rules. Earlier this month, the chancellor announced a temporary holiday on stamp duty on the first £500,000 of all property sales in England and Northern Ireland until March 31 2021. It means that buyers could save thousands on purchasing their first or next home. Many buyers are already taking advantage of the saving, with property experts revealing a surge in demand in recent months.

Gardner added that the lockdown had also pushed people to make a move as they reconsidered their home life. “Behavioural shifts may be boosting activity, as people reassess their housing needs and preferences as a result of life in lockdown.” The average house price was £220,936 in July, compared to £216,403 in June, according to the new report. Nationwide said it expected the trend to continue in the short term, though it remains to be seen whether there will be a dip later on.

Other experts are more hopeful following the news. Managing Director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, commented: “The rate at which the property market has rebounded over these last few months has been nothing short of miraculous, and it certainly feels as though this is just the tip of the iceberg. “While the current pandemic continues to dampen many aspects of life, homeownership isn’t one of them, and we should continue to see some very positive price trends play out over the year. “Those that were so quick to talk the market down seem to have now entered into an unseasonal hibernation. “While they will no doubt emerge from their boltholes of negativity to forecast yet further armageddon in the event of a second-wave, it’s quite clear that the market isn’t prepared to lay down and die as they might have hoped.”