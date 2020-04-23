How Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Co-Parent Children Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Exes ‘More Cooperative’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are more cooperative at present when it comes to handling their children.

Pitt and Jolie didn’t have an amicable breakup. They were embroiled in a divorce and custody battle after they decided to party ways. However, after several years, both have learned how to co-parent effectively.

“It seems to show they are being far more cooperative and reaching agreements compared to the beginning of the divorce,” LA family law attorney Kelly Chang Rickert told Daily Mail.

In 2016, Jolie filed for sole custody over their six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Meanwhile, Pitt was cleared of the child abuse claims made by Jolie and there were no charges filed.

Based on the photos shared by Daily Mail, the kids, except Maddox, have been shuttled between Jolie and Pitt’s nearby compounds in Los Feliz by their bodyguards and drivers.

An insider confirmed that Jolie and Pitt’s kids still get to see their father from time to time amid the coronavirus lockdown. Whether they are with their mom or dad, the kids continue their schooling and extracurricular activities online.

“All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits,” a source close to the family told E! News.

According to reports, both Jolie and Pitt decided to give their brood a more “traditional” type of schooling. However, they have to wait until the stay-at-home order is lifted before the kids could go back to school again.

Jolie shared earlier that she was concerned of her kids’ education. According to her, she wanted them to learn more because she was taught so little at school.

“It bothered me how little I was taught in school,” Jolie said. “I do worry about my children’s education. I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and… I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.”

There were rumors that Shiloh wanted to be with her dad during the lockdown. An insider claimed that she tried to escape from her mom’s home but one should take the reports with a grain of salt because Shiloh and her siblings still get to see Pitt despite the coronavirus quarantine.