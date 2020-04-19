How Camilla Parker Bowles Almost Ruined Princes William, Harry’s Memorial For Princess Diana

Over the years, Camilla Parker Bowles has been able to win over the public, but it doesn’t mean her relationship with Prince Charles was always accepted. The couple received a slew of backlash after Princess Diana exposed their affair during her 1995 Panorama interview.

Years after the Princess of Wales’ death, the public began to warm up to Camilla. However, the Duchess of Cornwall almost ruined her refurbished image when she tried to host a sentimental event dedicated to Diana.

According to New Idea, Camilla made several people uncomfortable when she attempted to have a prominent role in a service to commemorate Princess Diana 10 years after her death.

Although the event was reportedly organized by the late royal’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Camilla wanted to contribute to the service, which left several people feeling uneasy over the idea.

A source told the Daily Mail that some felt it was inappropriate for Camilla to participate in the commemorative service for Princess Diana because of her affair with Prince Charles.

“A number of people who have been invited will feel very uncomfortable about the prime role that Camilla will have in it,” an insider said.

Camilla eventually backed out of the service and did not appear at the commemorative event.

Those who were close to Camilla revealed that she had always hoped to secure a relationship with someone within the royal family. In a 2016 New York Post article, actress Lynn Redgrave told the royal author Christopher Andersen that Camilla wanted to marry a wealthy man.

“Camilla….wanted to have fun. But, she also wanted to marry well because, in her mind, that would be the most fun of all,” the star revealed.

Meanwhile, Anderson suggested the Duchess of Cornwall had a fair share of suitors to choose from. “It was Camilla’s boisterous sense of humor and utter lack of self-consciousness that made her a favorite of both sexes — but especially the boys,” he wrote.

Ultimately, the public is aware that Camilla had an affair with Prince Charles, which eventually led to his divorce with Princess Diana in 1996. Charles and Camilla were married in a small ceremony in 2005.