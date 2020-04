How coronavirus caused a ‘dire situation’ for MasterChef producers 

MasterChef returns to Channel Ten later this month, with 24 contestants from past seasons and three new judges.

And as reported in The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a ‘dire situation’ for producers.

International judges Nigella Lawson and Heston Blumenthal have had to cancel their scheduled appearances, while outdoor challenges with crowds have been shelved.

Planned travel has also been cancelled, while shooting outside of the set has been banned, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The publication understands producers have made it their priority to ensure greater hygiene procedures are followed, including contestants wearing gloves.

Contestants will reportedly serve up individually-sized dishes for judges to sample, as opposed to share plates.

One drawcard for the program however, is having filmed segments in advance with Gordon Ramsay, Curtis Stone and American pop star Katy Perry.

Former MasterChef contestant and new judge Andy Allen, 31, who recently closed his Three Blue Ducks chain as a result of coronavirus, told The Daily Telegraph that while the pandemic is ‘a dire situation’, the ‘vibe on set is really positive’.

‘There’s a real sense that we are all in this together. Then you take a break and you look at your phone and see the news, or talk to people about what’s going on, and it’s really stressful,’ he said.

Andy added that he’s been blown away by the amount of people from the industry, ‘checking in’ to see how he’s doing.

Andy will make his judging debut alongside Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong.

He previously told KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O radio show, that they were told by producers to ‘just be themselves,’ after replacing old judges, Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris.

‘Have you decided whether you’re going to be the judge that sweats all the time whilst eating or the one that wears the cravat and the fancy jacket?’ host Kyle Sandilands joked.

He added: ‘Or are you going to run your own ideas here?’

‘The producers have been amazing in that they’re just letting Jock, Melissa and myself just be ourselves,’ Andy replied.

‘They didn’t want us to step into Matt, George or Gary’s role, they were just [like], “we chose you because we want you to be you”.’

MasterChef – Back To Win will see 24 contests from past seasons of the show return to the kitchen in a bid to win a cash prize of $250,000.

The contestants include Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo, Hayden Quinn and Callum Hann.

Last year, Gary, Matt and George’s contracts were not renewed after 11 seasons of hosting the show.