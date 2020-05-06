How coronavirus will kill off the Sizzler buffet, Bunnings sausage sizzle and hotel breakfast

Bunnings sausage sizzles, so-called election-day ‘democracy sausages’ and even the Sizzler all-you-can-eat buffet are unlikely to return in their old form despite Australia’s world-beating performance at suppressing coronavirus.

The hardware store’s sausage sizzle we all know and love is likely to change, as social distancing stops customers from standing so close to the barbecue hot plate and the self-service tomato sauce table.

The smorgasbord, made famous by restaurants such as Sizzler, has long been popular with families because they offer everything from salads to cold cuts, sliced lamb and desserts – and everything in between.

But buffet-style eating could well be over in Australia because of the danger of asymptomatic infected people spreading coronavirus by touching or breathing on communal utensils, plates and food.

Sizzler’s parent company Collins Foods has told Daily Mail Australia it may permanently scrap the salad bar.

Waking up at a hotel may also never quite be the same either, with breakfast buffets unlikely to exist in the same form when lockdown measures are eased in the coming weeks and months.

Even before the onset of coronavirus, there were hygiene concerns about diners catching E coli if other customers touched tongs without washing their hands.

Infectious diseases experts are concerned COVID-19 could be spread in a similar way.

The risk is particularly high at chains like Sizzler, where people come into close contact with food that other people will later eat.

Professor Raina MacIntyre, head of biosecurity research at the University of New South Wales’s Kirby Institute, said Australia would have to adapt until coronavirus is eradicated – and buffets may not survive.

‘While we are living with COVID-19, many things will need to change,’ she told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday.

Restaurants are likely to be restricted to table service when they are allowed to reopen with social distancing policies in place.

‘It would be a wise business strategy for restaurants too, to minimise the risk of having to shut down again because of an outbreak,’ she said.

‘There are creative alternatives such as pre-packed takeway boxes, for customers who want a cheap and quick meal.

‘We need to look at safer ways of doing all these things.’

Tourist Accommodation Australia, which represents hotels, has declared the era of restaurant buffets over – from breakfast scrambled eggs to self-serve dinner.

‘Accommodation hotels have implemented extremely good hygiene protocols over the last few years, even including “sneeze guards” on some buffets,’ the group’s chief executive Michael Johnson said.

‘The sad fact is, however, new rules around social distancing and communal areas will most likely mean the end of the traditional hotel breakfast/lunch/dinner buffet until we get a handle on this terrible virus.’

Mr Johnson said hotels and motels with restaurants would ‘for the short-term at least’ offer a la carte service and individual packaging of sandwiches.

Sizzler has hinted it may scrap its buffets if COVID-19 changed food rules.

‘We are eagerly awaiting news from the various government bodies on when in-restaurant dining will reopen and what easing restrictions will be placed on the restaurants,’ a spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We would love to reopen all our restaurants with our famous salad bar however if we are faced with restrictions we would provide our guests freshly made salads of their choice direct from our kitchen.’

Like other restaurants banned from allowing customers to dine-in, Sizzler is offering takeaway food and home delivery service through Menulog.

The Australian National University Medical School’s Professor Peter Collignon said sausage sizzles were likely to survive, provided those behind the barbecue wore perspex face shields – more often used for angle grinding or medical work.

‘I imagine sausage sizzles will continue in the future – I don’t think the sausage sizzle if off the agenda,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

‘People actually cooking sausages, if they wear face shields because they can’t keep the distance, that stops them giving it to other people.

‘They’re used a lot in health facilities – they protect your face from getting splattered and your eyes in particular; but also, if you’ve got early disease, if you cough or sneeze it stays on the inside of the shield rather than going over everybody else.’

Customers will also be made to keep their distance from other each, as the person behind the hot plate squeezed the tomato sauce over the onions.

‘You can keep people apart. Bunnings, they put tables between you and the counter – you can’t get closer than a metre-and-a-half so there are ways of achieving that,’ he said.

Wesfarmers, the parent company of Bunnings, has indicated it wants the sausage sizzle to return.

‘We will be in touch once the sausage sizzles are back up and running,’ a spokeswoman said.

‘Our sausage sizzles remain suspended for now.

‘Bunnings is continuing to follow government advice relating to COVID-19 to keep our customers and team safe.’

Professor MacIntyre said it was possible COVID-19 could spread at buffets like E Coli if diners used the toilet and didn’t wash their hands.

‘The virus is in the bowel and shed in the stool, so could result in contamination of commonly touched items if people do not practise good hand hygiene,’ she said.

‘We do not have proof of transmission by the faecal-oral route, but it is reasonable to assume it is possible.

‘As such buffets and salad bars may not be as safe as, say, a la carte meals.’

Even before the onset of COVID-19, Sizzler which only has buffet dining was struggling.

Its parent company Collins Foods closed the Rockhampton Sizzler in central Queensland on March 1, less than a fortnight before the World Health Organisation declared a COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue at its nine restaurants – in Sydney’s west, Perth and south-east Queensland – fell by 8.9 per cent in the six months to October 13 last year.

This period ended two months before the first case of coranavirus was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Professor Collignon said that when restaurants were allowed to reopen, customers would sit at tables two metres apart from other tables, with no more than four people to a table.

Hand sanitiser would also be provided at every table.

‘It means having lots of alcohol hand rub available that people need to use before they start eating,’ he said.

Buffets were unlikely to return any time soon.

‘They’re out for a while, I don’t think they’re out forever,’ he said.